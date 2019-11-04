One man is dead after an 8-months pregnant woman found her family under attack during a home break-in in Lithia, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
“They came in heavily hooded and masked,” homeowner Jeremy King told Bay News 9. “As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter.”
That’s when they began pistol-whipping him and demanding money, King said.
“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head,” he said outside his home about 20 miles southeast of Tampa. “I took a severe beating.”
King’s pregnant wife, heard the commotion and peeked out of a back bedroom to see what was happening, according to King.
One of the men saw her and fired, he said. She closed the door and got the AR-15.
“During that incident, the female homeowner retrieved a firearm, which was in the house legally, and fired one round which struck the male victim, who was (found) deceased in the ditch,” said Maj. Frank Losat with the sheriff’s office.
According to reports, the other suspect fled and he is still being sought by the authorities.
"Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."
Detectives do not believe the Oct. 30 break-in was done at random.
"There’s some relationship there or some acquaintance turned the suspects onto this family for some reason,” according to Losat.
