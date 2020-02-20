Half a dozen gambling machines found during a raid at the American Legion Post 113 in Tarrant led to one arrest on Wednesday night.
According to reports, an investigation began several months ago after residents complained about illegal gambling at the location.
Authorities sent a cease-and-desist letter during 2019, and the American Legion complied. But according to Tarrant Police Sgt. Jay Jenkins, at some point the machines were put back into play.
Officers found eight machines and confiscated them, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.
One person was arrested on drug charges, and Jenkins says the investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible.
