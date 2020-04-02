On Wednesday the U.S. Treasury announced that Social Security beneficiaries who may not usually file a tax return will automatically receive their $1,200 stimulus payment.
The original guidance in the Stimulus Bill has been updated to include this information, according to reports.
“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.
The IRS will use the information from Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate the Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who didn’t file tax returns for 2018, or 2019, according to the Treasury.
The payments will come by direct deposit or by paper check, just as recipients would normally receive their benefits.
Other information of note on the Stimulus Bill:
• Tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment.
• Parents with children who are 16 years old and younger will receive $500 per child.
• If you are on unemployment assistance, you will get another $600 per week on top of the amount your state already pays.
• The income levels are based on tax returns for 2019. For those who have not yet filed their taxes this year, it will be based on 2018 returns.
• The vast majority of people do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to those eligible.
