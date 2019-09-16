beach generic 2
Metro Creative Graphics

Last week, officials found red tide-producing organisms in Bay County, Florida.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report, background concentrations of these toxic algae were recently observed in one sample in the county. According to newsherald.com, the finding comes after the red tide bloom hit Florida’s coastal waters in October 2017, before finally disappearing earlier this year.

Red tide is caused by an organism named Karenia brevis, which occurs naturally in the waters off of Florida.

The algae was also recently observed in background concentrations in an offshore of Sarasota County and in or offshore of Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County. The algae has not been found along the state’s eastern coast, according to the report.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments