Last week, officials found red tide-producing organisms in Bay County, Florida.
According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report, background concentrations of these toxic algae were recently observed in one sample in the county. According to newsherald.com, the finding comes after the red tide bloom hit Florida’s coastal waters in October 2017, before finally disappearing earlier this year.
Red tide is caused by an organism named Karenia brevis, which occurs naturally in the waters off of Florida.
The algae was also recently observed in background concentrations in an offshore of Sarasota County and in or offshore of Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County. The algae has not been found along the state’s eastern coast, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.