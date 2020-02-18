A new bill has been introduced to the Alabama legislature by Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, the legislator who has garnered attention for her bill that would require men to have vasectomies once they reach age 50 or father at least three children.
Under the feminine hygiene bill, according to reports, schools that have students in grades five through 12 would be required to provide sanitary napkins and tampons in their restrooms at no cost to the students.
Alabama is not alone in considering a bill of this type. Maryland and Massachusetts are now also looking at bills to provide free feminine hygiene products. And presently, California, Illinois, New Hampshire, and New York require schools to provide feminine hygiene products to students at no cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.