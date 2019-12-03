A military wife was heading to a baby shower on Sunday when she stopped to shop at the Goodwill store in Valparaiso, Florida.
Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez thought she was buying a Baby Einstein’s bouncer.
“It was like the perfect gift for the baby shower,” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
She said the item, which cost $9.99 was unopened and appeared to be new.
According to reports, after purchasing the gift, they went to the shower in Crestview.
Alvarez-Rodriguez said when the father-to-be opened the box, he was very excited.
He shouted, “You guys got me a gun.”
Alvarez-Rodriguez said some of the guests were laughing. She and her husband were shocked.
The gun, a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle, had live ammo in it, Alvarez- Rodriguez said.
After realizing what had happened, the Crestview Police Department was called.
An officer came to the shower and checked their IDs to make sure they had the correct permits to be in possession of a gun. He then said they could keep it while the incident was under investigation.
But, on Monday, the department requested that they turn over the gun, according to Major Andrew Schneider, the public information officer for the Crestview PD.
Schneider said the incident is still under investigation.
Officials at the store in Valparaiso said they couldn’t comment on the matter.
“Goodwill has the best treasures for $9.99,” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.