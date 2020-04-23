Several Florida panhandle beaches will be open to the public soon, with Panama City Beach’s city council recently voting to open on Friday.
According to reports, counties reopening their beaches are Bay, Gulf, and Okaloosa counties. However, these counties have recently voted to reopen their beaches with specific limitations.
>>> Bay County Commissioners voted to reopen the beaches in unincorporated Bay County starting Friday. The beaches will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
>>> The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners voted to open up county beaches effective Tuesday at 5 p.m. Easter, Time. The beaches are open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The only restriction is the time in which people can be on the beach; all other activity is allowed.
>>> Okaloosa County Commissioners voted to reopen all county beaches starting May 1. The beaches will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.