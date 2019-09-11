The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect is now in custody after a stabbing early Wednesday morning at a Tallahassee business.
Officers were called to Dyke Industries at approximately 8:37 a.m. Reports say there have been multiple victims who have been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to wjhg.com.
A hospital spokesperson says that one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition, and two are in good condition.
Dyke Industries has locations across the Southeast including Tallahassee and two others in Florida, and provides residential and commercial building materials including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.