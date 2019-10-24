Police in Butts County, Georgia, are preparing to put signs outside the homes of registered sex offenders for a second year, warning trick-or-treaters to stay away from their homes.
A class-action lawsuit has been filed by sex offenders with regard to the signs.
According to reports from several news outlets, the sex offenders disagree with the signs, saying that Georgia’s sex offender registry statute does not require signs to be placed at offenders’ homes.
Some residents in the county think it’s a good idea.
“Everybody needs to know. It is just a matter of protecting your family,” Janie Bruce said. “I even showed my kids; I was like, 'See there, don’t go to that house.' So to me it is keeping your kids safe.”
In a statement, the attorney representing the sex offenders said in part: “The sheriff’s actions in entering these citizens property without permission and placing signs thereon violates multiple legal and constitutional rights, particularly the right to free speech, which may not be compelled by a government actor.”
The sheriff said he doesn’t want to comment until after the hearing. But on Facebook, he did post that “regardless of what the judge rules Thursday, he will do everything within the law to protect the children of this community.”
A federal judge will rule Thursday whether the signs will stay or go.
A mother said she wants to see them stay.
“I understand that all sexual offenders are not the same but as an overall consensus I believe that we need them,” Cassie Kelly said.
