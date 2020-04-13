Due to fewer cars on the highways, some major insurance companies are offering credits or rebates to their customers.
The number of total miles traveled is down more than 50 percent, countrywide, according to Arity, a tracking group. Reports say drivers began to change their driving habits around March 8, as various states began placing COVID-19-related restrictions on residents.
This is a list of companies that are offering rebates:
Allstate – The company said the average personal auto insurance customer will receive 15 percent back based on their monthly premiums in April and May. The money will automatically be deposited back on the bank or credit card used by the customers to pay premiums or applied as credits to the account.
Farmers Insurance – April auto insurance premiums are being cut by 25 percent. The reduction will be applied automatically on a customer’s next bill or, if they are paid in full, a refund will be issued.
Geico – Geico is providing a 15 percent credit for auto and motorcycle policyholders at the time of their renewal from April 8 to Oct. 7. The credit will also apply to new policies purchased during this time. The company said it expects the credits to average about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy. Customers do not need to take any action to receive the credit, which will be applied when their policy renews.
The Hartford – A 15 percent payback will be given on two months’ worth of premium for all customers with an active auto policy as of April 1.
Liberty Mutual – Personal auto insurance customers will receive a 15 percent refunds on two months of their auto premiums. The refunds will be made in the manner as the most recent customer payment or by check. Refunds will happen automatically in the coming weeks.
Progressive Insurance – Customers will receive a 20 percent credit for their April and May premiums. The credits will automatically be applied to their accounts in May and June.
Nationwide – Customers will receive a one-time premium refunds of $50 per policy. Timing will vary by state.
State Farm – State Farm will give customers $2 billion in rebates for those who have auto insurance policies with the company from between March 20 to May 31. Credits will be automatically applied, with most arriving in June. Customers will receive an average of 25 percent of their premiums, depending on where they live.
USAA – Members with auto policies in effect as of March 31 will receive a 20 percent credit on two months of premiums.
Other insurance providers may offer credits, please call your insurance agent to find out more.
