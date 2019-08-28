The Bay County, Florida Health Department has lifted some, but not all, health advisories for beaches in the Panama City area.
According to wjhg.com, the health department has lifted the warning for Panama City Beach City Pier Beach located at 16201 Front Beach Road #D.
Officials say the advisories for Delwood Beach, located at the end of Jan Cooley Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, Beach Drive and Dupont Bridge are still in effect.
A new advisory has been issued for Laguna Beach located at 19440 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach.
The advisories have been issued by the health department when saltwater beach water quality sample results report poor conditions. The samples check for enteric bacteria, which is a sign of fecal water pollution. It can be caused from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.
The advisories are issued to protect swimmers from gastrointestinal illnesses, upper respiratory infections, skin rashes, or ear infections. The health department says these advisories are not related to necrotizing fasciitis, a rare complication.
Health officials say new funding will now allow weekly water sampling between March and October.
