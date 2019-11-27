Airport officials with the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida, say more nonstop flights are coming.
According to reports, the new flights will be available in the spring of 2020 and will be nonstop service on Saturdays between ECP (the code for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport) and Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Denver, and St. Louis. Passengers may start booking those flights Wednesday.
The officials say this will align with spring break schedules and tourism at that time of year.
