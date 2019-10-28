Ray Steven’s 1984 song, “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” quickly came to the mind of the pastor of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Sunday morning when a squirrel got loose among the congregation.
There were squeals and screams heard, but there were no jumping of pews witnessed in this instance.
According to a video shared on the church’s Facebook page, here’s what happened at the scene:
“Let me share with you many years ago Ray Stevens sang a song entitled “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” when a squirrel went berserk in the First Self Righteous church in the sleepy little town of Pascagoula,” VHUMC senior pastor Bill Brunson said from the pulpit to those in the congregation as well as people watching online.
“Just so you know the scream you heard is because a squirrel came through our stained glass window…and has entered the balcony and is encouraging our members to get a little more spiritual than usual.
“I like that we’re now trying to trap it with an offering plate,” Brunson joked as a shriek can be heard in the background.
Brunson then appealed to the congregation before opting to move on with the service.
“If you have any squirrel capturing skills, if that’s your spiritual gift, move to the balcony and assist in the hunt,” he said before continuing with services.
There has been no additional information offered on what happened to the squirrel but the church has gotten in on the fun with its Facebook video.
