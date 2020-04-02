Auburn University engineering professors, students, and alumni have successfully engineered a way to make a standard CPAP machine into an emergency ventilator for health care personnel to use during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports, the team worked with Dr. Glenn Woods, a local anesthesiologist, who has experience with using ventilators for medical care.
The “RE-INVENT” is an accessory designed to pair with a common household CPAP machine.
The prototype was developed in just two days.
From the Auburn University website:
While this testing and development continues, the RE-INVENT concept appears to be an emergency option for consideration by health care providers when traditional ventilator options are not available for the patient. On March 22, 2020, the FDA released a letter to health care providers titled “Ventilator Supply Mitigation Strategies.” We encourage health care providers to review this guidance from the FDA as they consider whether the RE-INVENT may be an option for them as an emergency ventilator.
