There are six additional symptoms that have been experienced by people who have coronavirus and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has added them to their list.
The symptoms are chills, shaking with chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
The previous symptoms of the virus were listed as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
According to reports, people with “emergency warning signs” of coronavirus are urged to seek immediate medical attention. The warning signs include, trouble breathing, persistent pain/pressure in the chest, new confusion, or the inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.
In the event of a medical emergency, people are asked to notify the 911 operator that they may have COVID-19. If possible, they are asked to put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus but the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed.
To protect yourself, it’s recommended people:
• Wash their hands often or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with someone who is sick.
• Stay at home as much as possible.
• Put distance between yourself and other people.
• Wear a cloth face covering when you go out in public.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
