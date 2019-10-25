A celebration of life for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney is scheduled for Sunday.

The funeral will take place at New Beginnings Christian Ministry at 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to reports. A burial at Elmwood Cemetery will follow.

The family says the public is welcome.

