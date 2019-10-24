In order to experience McKamey Manor, a person has to go through a bit of a screening process in order to ensure safety. The checklist includes an approval from a physician, passing a background check and drug test, proof of insurance, 18 years old, and a signature on a 40-page waiver.
There are two manors, one is located in Huntsville, and the other is in Summertown, Tennessee.
According to reports, owner, Russ McKamey offers thousands of dollars to anyone who manages to complete the tour, but he says no one has yet. He records each tour on video – for his protection – and posts them online, showing people quitting and humiliated by doing so.
It only costs a bag of dog food to enter a McKamey Manor. But be warned -- the website says it’s a physically demanding environment, but McKamey says it’s all a mental game.
