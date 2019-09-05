Truett Cathy Chick-fil-A

In this Nov. 8, 2001, file photo, S. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A, poses on his son, Dan T. Cathy's, Harley Davidson motorcycle which is painted to look like a cow, in front of the company's headquarters in south Atlanta. A spokesman said Cathy, who started a postwar diner in Atlanta that grew into the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain, died early Monday, Sept. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

For Chick-fil-A fans, this huge restaurant might just be heaven-on-earth.

The mega-sized restaurant called Truett’s Luau, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, was built in 2013 and is a Hawaiian-style restaurant with Polynesian décor, which was hand-picked by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy.

According to reports, the menu includes calamari, mahi mahi, sweet potato waffle fries, fish tacos and, yes, Chick-fil-A nuggets.

You can visit its website and check the offerings, but don’t plan on visiting on Sunday, as is tradition, all Chick-fil-A’s are closed.

