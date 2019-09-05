For Chick-fil-A fans, this huge restaurant might just be heaven-on-earth.
The mega-sized restaurant called Truett’s Luau, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, was built in 2013 and is a Hawaiian-style restaurant with Polynesian décor, which was hand-picked by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy.
According to reports, the menu includes calamari, mahi mahi, sweet potato waffle fries, fish tacos and, yes, Chick-fil-A nuggets.
You can visit its website and check the offerings, but don’t plan on visiting on Sunday, as is tradition, all Chick-fil-A’s are closed.
