Three Georgia teenagers were killed during an attempted robbery after one of them began shooting and an intended victim returned fire.
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a “shots fired” call early Monday morning. Three male juveniles were found with gunshot wounds. One victim was 15-years-old and two were 16. According to reports, the deputies began first aid. One of the teens died on scene and the other two died at the hospital.
"That's not how it’s supposed to go. I understand one shot to stop the people, the victims or whatever, but aggressively to shoot these little teens, that's overkill. That's too much to handle,” said an unidentified male, who was reportedly related to one of the teens who died.
According to the deputies, the teenagers, two of whom were brothers, were wearing masks as they approached a Conyers, Georgia, residence and attempted to rob three people who were in the front yard.
One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the intended victims, and a man returned fire, hitting all three teens.
"He's a nice, caring dude. If they would have knocked on the door and asked him for anything, he would have gave it to them,” neighbor Asteria Williams said. "It’s sad. You should not risk your life for nothing like that because you can’t get it back. Now, they're gone, and it’s sad.”
According to the sheriff’s office, none of the intended robbery victims were injured. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
