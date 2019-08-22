Hendrix Frink, a 3-year-old boy from the Huntsville area, died of starvation, according to a preliminary autopsy.
When emergency personnel were called to their home back in July, his 4–year-old brother was also found severely malnourished.
According to al.com, parents, Ashley Elizabeth Catron, 36 and Frederick Anthony Frink, 34 have been charged with two counts each of aggravated child abuse, a Class A felony, and are facing up to life in prison.
New information about the case was made public when Catron appeared in Madison County District Court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. Judge Patrick Tuten today ruled prosecutors have probable cause for the charge against Catron. Frink waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Both cases will next be presented to a grand jury for consideration of indictments, which are formal notices of criminal charges.
Police were called to the family home and found Hendrix, weighing 13 pounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. His brother who survived, weighed just 15 pounds at the time, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators testified that the family’s home smelled of urine, and the children slept in cribs soiled by blood, feces, and urine.
Catron was not employed outside of the home, while Frink worked for the TVA.
They are being held in the Madison County jail, each with a $200,000 bond, pending trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.