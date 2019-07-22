police lights generic
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Terrace Jackson picked up his child to walk to the store. Witnesses say he walked a distance from their home when Jackson pulled out a gun, shot the child, then shot himself.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to reports, the child died Monday.

