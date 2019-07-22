Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, Terrace Jackson picked up his child to walk to the store. Witnesses say he walked a distance from their home when Jackson pulled out a gun, shot the child, then shot himself.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to reports, the child died Monday.
For more, visit WKRG.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.