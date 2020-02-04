Georgia brothers, Tristen, Caison, and Carter Rush, all under the age of 6, have been diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare cancer of the eye. The cancer typically affects children younger than 3. The brothers are 5, 3 and 6 months old respectively.
The family is coming forward to share their story in the hope that by making people aware of this disease, more funding will be made available for childhood cancer research.
Angie Rush, the boys’ mother, also had retinoblastoma when she was an infant, which led to her losing her left eye at 6 weeks old, according to reports. The disease can sometimes be hereditary, and she knew when she got pregnant there was a possibility it could be passed on to her children.
"I feel a lot of guilt, knowing that this is something I could pass down to them, but I also know that I've been blessed," said Rush. "They're smart, and they're kind. They're definitely a joy to have."
In order to pay for their sons’ medical bills, Angie and her husband, Aaron Rush, sold their home and moved in with family to save money. Their GoFundMe, set up on Jan. 14, has raised more than $26,000.
According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, only 4 percent of annual funds spent on cancer research and treatments are directed towards childhood cancer.
More than 95 percent of patients with retinoblastoma can be cured, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each year, about 250 to 300 children in the United States are found to have the disease.
