TJ Maxx and HomeGoods will close all its stores in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia for the next two weeks.
The company is also closing its online businesses as well as distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, according to reports.
“Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak,” company officials stated in a news release. “This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our associates and customers. We know our associates are very concerned for their health and financial well-being and we plan to pay our store, distribution and office associates for two weeks during these closures.”
