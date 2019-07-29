If you like your wings with a kick, or even if you enjoy them on the not-so-spicy side, today is your day to enjoy some chicken goodness.
According to the National Chicken Wing website, this special day was proclaimed to “…raise a wing in honor of National Chicken Wing Day, the day rightfully proclaimed in 1977 by Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski.”
Find deals today at Buffalo Wild Wings, TGI Fridays, and possibly wherever wings are sold.
