Bad news for beachgoers in Mississippi -- all 21 of the state’s beaches are now closed due to toxic blue-green algae.
The sand portions of the beaches remain open, but The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has advised people to stay out of the water and to avoid fish and seafood from the affected areas.
The closed beaches are:
• Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach
• Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach
• Station 3 – Waveland Beach
• Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach
• Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach
• Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach
• Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach
• Station 7A – Long Beach
• Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach
• Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach
• Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach
• Station 10B – East Courthouse Road Beach
• Station 11 – Gulfport East Beach
• Station 11A – Edgewater Beach
• Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach
• Station 12B – Biloxi East Central Beach
• Station 13A – Gulfport Harbor Beach
• Station 14 – Front Beach
• Station 15 – Shearwater Beach
• Station 19 — Pascagoula Beach West
• Station 20 — Pascagoula Beach East
For more information, please visit AL.com.
