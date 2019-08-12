Recently, dog pals, Abby, Izzy, and Harpo visited a pond in Wilmington, North Carolina, along with their owners, Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz. Within hours of their visit, all three dogs were dead.
“At 12:08 a.m., our dogs crossed the rainbow bridge together," Melissa Martin wrote in a Facebook post. “They contracted blue green algae poisoning and there was nothing they could do. We are gutted. I wish I could do today over.”
According to al.com, Martin has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money in order to place warning signs at bodies of water regarding the deadly bacteria.
Algae blooms, or blue-green algae, can be found in ponds and even in freshwater streams. The algae can produce toxins that affect people as well as animals.
If you suspect you or your animal has been exposed to this toxin, immediate medical care is advised.
