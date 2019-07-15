Frances and Herbert Delaigle’s story began in a Waynesboro, Ga., café, when they first met and fell in love. She was 16, and he was 22.
Herbert said, “I kept seeing her going in and out, and in and out and I had my eyes set on her. And then I finally got up the nerve to ask her if she would go out with me sometime.”
Their first date was at the movies, and a year later, he asked her to marry him.
They were married for more than 70 years.
Herbert died at 2:20 a.m. on Friday morning, and 12 hours later, his wife Frances joined him. She died at 2:20 p.m.
For more, visit WSFA.com.
