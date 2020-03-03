Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia.
The patients live in the same household in Fulton County. One of the patients just returned home from Italy. Both have mild symptoms and have been isolated at home in order to keep the illness from spreading.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the Georgia Department of Public Health is currently working to identify any contacts who might have been exposed to the virus.
“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario. Already, state health officials have established contact with these individuals to gather more information, monitor their condition, and determine any exposure,” Kemp said. “They are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.