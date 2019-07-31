UnitedHealth hikes profit forecast after big 2Q

This July 12, 2019, photo shows the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minneapolis. UnitedHealthcare Inc. reports earnings Thursday, July 18, 2019.

 Jim Mone

UnitedHealthcare and UAB both state that they have reach an agreement for a new two-year partnership “that enables Alabama residents enrolled in UnitedHealthcare commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans to have continued access to all UAB facilities and physicians,” United said.

According to reports, the two organizations will work together for the next couple of weeks to make the agreement final.

During this period, UnitedHealthcare policy holders can expect to receive care at UAB without interruption.

For more info, visit AL.com.

