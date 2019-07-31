Vaping

Some of hundreds of vaporizers confiscated from Houston County School students.

 SABLE RILEY/DOTHAN EAGLE

Beginning tomorrow, Aug. 1, the state of Alabama will begin oversight and regulations for vape retailers and alternative nicotine products.

The new law has several restrictions and prohibitions, including the restriction of sales of vaping and nicotine products to people under the age of 19.

For more information, visit AL.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments