Beginning tomorrow, Aug. 1, the state of Alabama will begin oversight and regulations for vape retailers and alternative nicotine products.
The new law has several restrictions and prohibitions, including the restriction of sales of vaping and nicotine products to people under the age of 19.
For more information, visit AL.com.
