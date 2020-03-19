Following the confirmation of Walton County's first case of COVID-19, commissioners closed all public beaches in the county for 30 days.
The mandate does not apply to private beaches. State parks in South Walton were expected to follow suit.
According to reports, the Walton County Sheriff’s office is charged with enforcing the action.
