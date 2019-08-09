It has been illegal for quite some time to go into the waters at the beach in Panama City when double red flags are flying.
This summer, some people visiting the Gulf Coast have been unaware of the flag system or simply chose to ignore it altogether and as a result, people have been injured or killed.
However, under a new ordinance, firefighters and police officers will now be able to fine people who refuse to heed the red flag warnings.
According to reports from wjhg.com, city officials say violators will be issued a warning for a first offense. After the second offense, people may be fined $250 to $500. A third offense means a firefighter or a police officer can arrest a person if they refuse to get out of the water.
Alisha Redmon’s husband, Stacey, died after rescuing a woman and her son who were in violation of the double red flag warning earlier this summer. She is happy the ordinance has been passed.
"I was excited. I was relieved. I was like 'yes, finally.' Yes, we're in the right direction; it's only a start though,"said Redmon said.
She also believes the city should make more flotation devices available on the beach so rescuers can use them to save people caught in rip currents.
Beach safety workshops are scheduled to talk about additional safety measures. City officials have not yet determined when the new law will go into effect.
