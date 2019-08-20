It’s no laughing matter, but maybe an employee or two from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Star program should spend some time in south Alabama during the summer months.
Be that as it may, those aforementioned government entities recommend that you set your thermostat to 78 degrees while you’re at home, as a standard, in order to reduce energy use.
According to reports from al.com, if you happen to leave your home, they recommend that the temperature be set to 85 degrees, and at night, turning it way on down to 82 degrees while you sleep. But, if you happen to have the ceiling fan running, (and if you don’t have it running, shame on you) you can turn up the thermostat about 4 degrees, thereby eliminating much discomfort.
“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” Energy Star said. “Avoid setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when you turn on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.”
Other tips for staying cool: Minimize activities that generate a lot of heat, such as using a computer, burning open flames, running a dishwasher, and using hot devices such as curling irons or hair dryers.
And like all good Southerners, our reply to that would be, “Thanks for the tips, “y’all.”
