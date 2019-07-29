Panama City Beach Police received a call around 4 p.m. Saturday, with a report that a child had fallen from the ninth floor of the Marisol Condominium.
The child, a 3-year-old from Ohio, was staying with his family at the condominium.
The child was taken to Bay Medical Center, where he was treated before his death.
The incident is still under investigation.
For more, visit AL.com.
