A Phenix City youngster was shot and killed last week in a dispute over a bicycle.

Twelve-year-old John Jones was shot in the head while playing outside with another juvenile on Friday afternoon; he died a few days later on Sunday morning at an Atlanta hospital.

An incident occurred late Friday afternoon when Jones allegedly didn’t want to part with his bicycle at the home of another juvenile who lives in the same Phenix City neighborhood, according to media outlets. It is believed that the other juvenile shot Jones with a gun he’d had in his possession for quite some time.

One of Jones’ friends said, “It makes me feel scared because he’s 12 and I’m 9. I’m just scared this is going to happen again to my other friend.”

Phenix City police say this case is being investigated as a homicide.

A Gofundme account has been set up to assist the family.

