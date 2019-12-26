Three Geneva High School students were killed and a fourth was critically injured when a vehicle left a road and ran into a wooded area on Christmas night off Westville Avenue, authorities said Thursday.
The three 16-year-old girls have been identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Faine and Addyson Martin, according to Geneva County Coroner Donnie Adkinson, all cheerleaders at their school.
The dead were all sitting in the front seat of the car, while two passengers were in the backseat. Another girl who was in the car was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital in Birmingham by helicopter ambulance, Adkinson said, and the fifth girl wasn’t seriously injured.
The police chief posted on social media asking for prayers, and a church opened its sanctuary to the grieving community.
Adkinson said Addyson Martin, Emilee Fain, Cassidy Dunn and two other friends had been together for Christmas at someone’s home and were headed elsewhere in small sport-utility vehicle that left a road and crashed into trees.
Martin, Fain and Dunn all died at the scene, Adkinson said.
Geneva Police Department is investigating the accident.
A photograph from WTVY-TV showed the vehicle on a wrecker with the roof apparently peeled away.
Geneva police did not immediately release any details on the crash, but Police Chief Tony Clemmons posted on the department’s Facebook page asking people to pray for several families in town.
The city school system announced on Facebook that First Baptist Church of Geneva was opening its sanctuary, and ministers and counselors would be available to students and families.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
