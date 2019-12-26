Three Geneva High School students were killed and a fourth was critically injured when a vehicle left a road and ran into a wooded area off Westville Avenue on Christmas around 6 p.m., authorities said Thursday.
The three 16-year-old girls have been identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin, according to Geneva County Coroner Donnie Adkinson, all cheerleaders at their school.
"It appears just to be an accident right now," Geneva Police investigating officer Lt. Michael McDuffie said. “We're still collecting all evidence at this time. We’re still trying to collect any information."
McDuffie said he has not been able to interview two surviving teens.
One was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with critical injuries and underwent emergency surgery. McDuffie said parents are reporting she is now in stable condition and doctors are optimistic about her recovery.
The other survivor was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later released.
McDuffie said authorities continue to investigate the site of the crash to determine if any other factors were involved in the accident.
The three girls who died from injuries sustained were all sitting in the front seat of the car at the time of impact, while two passengers were in the backseat.
The police chief posted on social media asking for prayers, and a church opened its sanctuary to the grieving community.
Adkinson said Addyson Martin, Emilee Fain, Cassidy Dunn and two other friends had been together for Christmas at someone’s home and were headed elsewhere in a small sport-utility vehicle that left a road and crashed into trees.
Martin, Fain and Dunn all died at the scene, Adkinson said.
A photograph from WTVY-TV showed the vehicle on a wrecker with the roof apparently peeled away.
Geneva police did not immediately release any details on the crash, but Police Chief Tony Clemmons posted on the department’s Facebook page asking people to pray for several families in town.
The city school system announced on Facebook that First Baptist Church of Geneva was opening its sanctuary, and ministers and counselors would be available to students and families.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
