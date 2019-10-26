BATON ROUGE, LA. — Death Valley erupted as LSU hit the knockout blow.
Joe Burrow raced in a 7-yard touchdown run to make it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter, and No. 2 LSU seemed to end Auburn’s puncher’s chance with that late shot on the way to winning 23-20 on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
Auburn’s ‘do or die’ game in Death Valley ended with its season thrown off the tracks.
LSU led by just three at that point early in the fourth, when its electrifying transfer quarterback raced to the end zone on a third-and-2 play from the 7-yard line, pushing LSU up 23-13 with 13:29 left.
LSU fans threw their arms in the air. ‘T-I-G-E-R-S,’ they spelled out with a booming ring into the Louisiana air. Auburn’s late touchdown to give the game its final score proved inconsequential. LSU survived and advanced on toward its date with fate against Alabama.
Auburn suffered its second league loss of the season, and will watch helplessly as its rivals have their heavyweight match, destiny now out of its hands in the SEC West standings.
“I’m hurting for our players and hurting for our fans,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said after the disappointing defeat. It marked Auburn’s 10th straight at LSU, where Auburn hasn’t won since 1999.
Auburn had its chances on Saturday. Auburn scored a late touchdown with two and half minutes left to make it a three-point game again, but LSU leapt on a last-gasp onside kick.
The defense played admirably, limiting Burrow for a stretch of his Heisman Trophy campaign. Standouts Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and K.J. Britt all made their impact on the game, especially during a first half which led the teams into the locker room tied 10-10 — though all three were hurt and had to be helped off the field at different times on the wet and slippery field in Tiger Stadium under a grey sky in Baton Rouge.
In the third quarter, freshman D.J. Williams broke loose for a 70-yard run to the LSU 9-yard line which led to an Auburn field goal to put the visiting Tigers up 13-10.
Auburn’s defense dug its cleats deep then. That LSU offense, which charged 66 yards on three electric passing plays on its first-half touchdown series, was then held out of the end zone by the the defense on a tough goal-line stand. Auburn’s defense came up with another big stop when Roger McCreary intercepted Burrow at the 2-yard line on LSU’s next drive.
But Auburn’s offense couldn’t get anything going on the other side, under the thunderous pressure of the Tiger Stadium crowd. After Auburn’s third-quarter field goal, the offense’s next four drives ended in a three-and-out. Late in the third, LSU pushed a tired Tigers defense back on a four-play, 45-yard scoring drive which put LSU back in front at 16-13 with 55 seconds left in the third.
If that put Auburn on the ropes, Burrow’s fourth-quarter score put Auburn down.
“The coaches had a great plan for us. Just there in the middle, we didn’t execute well enough,” said Auburn’s freshman quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix finished 15-of-35 passing with 157 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“We moved the ball a little bit and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot and get a penalty and be back behind the chains again,” Nix said.
That touchdown came on a 5-yard toss to Seth Williams with 2:32 left and no timeouts remaining.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort,” Malzahn said. “They came in here against the No. 2 team in the country and they fought their guts out till the very end.”
LSU moved to 8-0 and 4-0 on the season, going into its Nov. 9 showdown with No. 1 Alabama. Auburn fell to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the SEC. Auburn will have to hope LSU and Alabama both lose twice down the stretch of the season to even have a chance at making the SEC Championship Game. Auburn’s players called Saturday’s game ‘do or die’ for the team, knowing how unlikely that would be.
‘Do or die’ ended closer to the latter in Death Valley.
