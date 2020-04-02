Bobbie Ann Abercrombie of Chancellor, AL passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 77. A private graveside service will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Reverend John McCrummen officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Christian Mission Benevolent Fund, 231n Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330. Bobbie was born October 17, 1945 to the late Frederick and Bernice Clements. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Barton. Survivors include her husband, Marvin Abercrombie of Chancellor, AL; children, Lecy Ann Blaisdell of Riverview, FL, Marvin Abercrombie, Jr. (Wanda) of VA, Vicki Kirksey (Kenneth) of Gainesville, GA, Barbara Williams (Robert) of Crawford, TN, Sonny Abercrombie (Alicia) of Ft. Myers, FL, Mary Ruth Wilson (David) of Spring Hill, FL, Pamela Blackburn (Robert "Bob") of Crawford, TN, Aurora Albritton of Seffner, FL, Timothy Albritton (Susan) of MI, Susan Snell of Enterprise, AL, Douglas Albritton of Haleyville, AL and Jonathan Albritton of OH; brother, Malcolm Clements (Patricia) of Sun City Center, FL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
