Bruce Edward Adams, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at a local hospital. He was 66. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy White officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.