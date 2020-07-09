Doris Adams Faulkner passed on to be with her Lord and Maker on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Bob Gross officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1 PM Friday, prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Dothan. Doris was born April 16, 1928 in Dothan, Alabama and lived here for her entire 92 years. She dedicated her life to First Baptist Church where she touched the lives of many. Her love for missions led her to teach Girls in Action for 50 plus years. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Union and taught Sunday School. Doris was also a member of the 21st Century Study Club and the Cherokee Garden Club. Traveling was also a love of hers and she traveled the world including the Holy Land. She loved gardening, especially raising roses and orchids which she shared with numerous people. She enjoyed her many friends and served in the Dothan Society and all things Dothan, her native city, She was preceded in death by her parents William B. Adams and Leena Bea Adams, her brother Jerry Luke Adams, and her husband Benjamin Eugene (Gene) Faulkner and grandson Ben Perry. Doris had 3 daughters, Fran Perry (her daughters Michelle Horsley (Jason) and daughter Dru, Gayle Johnson (Paul) and son Adam (Rebekah), Gerri Burttram and son Ford (Denise), and baby Locke. She also left behind her devoted caregivers and friend of 10 plus years Kim Miller, who is considered part of the family.
