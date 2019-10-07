Mrs. Florence Jeannette Parker Adams, age 81, of Westville, Florida passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hartford Health Care. She was born on October 28, 1937 to the late Alex Parker and late Rosalie Outlaw. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Samson with Rev. Dean Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Hurricane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jairus Adams; two sisters, Pansy Dameron and Rachel Hobbs; and three brothers, Alvin Parker, Hulan Parker, and William C. Parker. Survivors include her husband, Alton Adams of Westville, Florida; son, Gregory Adams (Lisa) of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, Matthew Adams of San Antonio, Texas; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Davis (Josh) of Norman, Oklahoma.
