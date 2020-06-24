Gerald David Adams, a resident of Ft. Gaines, Georgia, died early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was 63. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday (EDT), June 26, 2020, in the New Park Cemetery, in Ft. Gaines, with Reverend Randy Stokes officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. David Adams was a lifelong resident of Ft. Gaines, son the late Gerald Glover Adams and Martha Cheshire Adams. He formerly owned and operated Adams Garage in Ft. Gaines. David was preceded in death by his wife, Etha Flournoy Adams, and a brother, Danny Adams. Surviving relatives include two sons, Sergeant First Class Clay Adams (Melissa), Hope Mills, NC; and Clint Adams, Ft. Gaines; two grandchildren, Abigail Adams and Gavin Adams. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

