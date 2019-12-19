Margaret Louise (Adams) Marsh, 96, of Gordon, AL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, Dothan, AL. with Dr. Sammy Prim officiatinig. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, from 10 10:45 A.M. prior to the service. She is survived by her 4 children: Daisy E. Marsh, Gordon, AL; Willene (Eddie) Sellers, Winter Springs, FL; Danny (Dorothy) Marsh, Dothan, AL; Martin (Susan) Marsh, Dothan, AL; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
