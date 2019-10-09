Joe Henry Adcock U.S. Army (Ret), formerly of Ozark, AL, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home in Pineville, North Carolina. He was born on December 27, 1928, in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty (Kirby) Adcock; 5 children, Karen Tomkovich (Jack) of Huntsville, AL, Vicki Helton of Pineville, NC, Steve Adcock (Lori) of Kathleen, GA, Laurie Gallup (Gerry) of Navarre, FL, and Melina Adcock of Charlotte, NC; his seven beloved grandchildren, Dustin, Meghan, Wesley, Matthew, Ashleigh, Stephanie, and Abigail; 3 great grandchildren, as well as his brother Rufus, and two sisters, Bet and Barbara. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Caitlin. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Adcock served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he retired in Ozark, AL, where he was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He was a letter carrier for 20 years at the U.S. Post Office in Enterprise, AL. An avid Alabama Football fan, Mr. Adcock was able to enjoy nearly all of the Tide's 17 National Championships during his lifetime. A service will be held on Thursday, October 10, at 11 AM, in the Chapel of McEwen Funeral Service Pineville, 10500 Park Road. Interment with full military honors will be held at the Fort Mitchell Military Cemetery in Alabama on Tuesday, October 15th at 12:30. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Wreaths Across America. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
