Mrs. Annie Merle Adkins of Dothan passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The Covid19 Social Distancing requirements will be followed for both the funeral service and the visitation. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 1 P.M. Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Adkins worked at the hair salon, worked with her husband James Adkins at Adkins Shoe Shop many years, then she worked at Shute Pecan, Florida Microflim, then retired to home. She is preceded in death by her husband James E. Adkins, Jr., sons Phillip Adkins, Tommy Adkins, Michael Adkins, step-father and mother Earl Clements and Beulah Clements, father Levi Cherry and mother-in-law Jewel Frances Adkins. Survivors include son James Bruce Adkins, daughter Martha Jane McCall, grandchildren Kacie Beckworth (Andrew), Emily Adkins, Tessa Adkins, Samuel Adkins, great-grandchild Summer Paige Beckworth and daughter-in-law Amber Pugh Gentry (Adkins). www.wardwilson.com
