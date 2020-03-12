Jimmy Adkins, 84, died on March 11, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on September 22, 1935 in Dale County to the late Byrom M. Adkins and Annie Mae (Key) Adkins. Funeral Services will be 10 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday night from 6pm 8pm at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Jimmy worked many years at General Telephone until his retirement. After retirement, he then worked part-time with Leisure Services with the City of Dothan until recently when he quit due to health issues. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Annie Lorraine Clements; brothers: J.B. Adkins, Travis Adkins, Jack Adkins, Tullie Adkins, and J.G. (Pete) Adkins. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years: Evelyn (Guy) Adkins, daughter: Eve Espy, son; Eddie (Susan) Adkins, sister: Evelyn Adkins White, brother: Billy Adkins; grandchildren; Emily (Buddy) Riles, Miles Espy, Michael Espy, and Jeremy Adkins; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and loving family members. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Sonny Tolar Sunday School Class of Grandview Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries