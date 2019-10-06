James. M. Adkinson, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 8, 1943 to the late Homer Adkinson and Johnnie (Williams) Adkinson in Henry County, AL. Celebration of Life Service will be 2 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral home with visitation one hour before service. James retired after 42 years working at Fort Rucker as an Aircraft Mechanic. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years: Linda (Denton) Adkinson, sons: James D. Adkinson (Fiancée; Stephanie Smith) and Timothy S. Adkinson (Fiancée; Milinda Davis); sisters: Jolaine Reynolds, Jackie (Don) Zorn and Donna Shinholster; grandchildren: Jessica, Spencer, and Jamie Adkinson and Elizabeth Bass. The family would like to say Thank You to the staff at Encompass Hospice for their excellent care of their loved one.
