William Bobby Adkinson, 65, a resident of Taylor, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Nordstrom officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Adkinson, William Bobby
To plant a tree in memory of William Adkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.