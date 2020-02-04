William Bobby Adkinson, 65, a resident of Taylor, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Nordstrom officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

