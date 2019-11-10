Sible Winnie Adkison, age 95, of Samson, AL, passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Hall and Bro. Bryan Sawyer officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1200 Rucker Blvd. Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mrs. Adkison was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Adkison. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Howell (M.P.) Kinston, AL; son, Dykes Adkison, Samson, AL; grandchildren, Shan Sessions (Chris) Kinston, AL; Sonna Davis (Jacob) Kinston, AL; Markell Heilbron (Jim) Birmingham, AL; Dr. Jarrod Adkison, Dothan, AL; great-grandchildren, Jessie Sessions, Grayson Sessions, Jaken Davis, Palmer Heilbron, Davis Heilbron; sister, Siberia Skinner; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean Mock, Mary Kyles, Gladys Leger and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of our mother and grandmother. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
